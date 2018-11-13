International Precast Solutions building catches fire in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - River Rouge firefighters have been battling a large building fire at International Precast Solutions.

The building is situated along the railroad tracks south of Schaefer Highway and west of West Jefferson Avenue. The facility is several blocks and wide and several blocks long.

The fire started some time before 3 a.m. Tuesday. At least one of the buildings at the facility sustained heavy damage. Firefighters and DTE Energy workers are trying to put out at least one remaining gas line fire.

No injuries have been reported.

International Precast Solutions specializes in architectural precast components, according to its website.

