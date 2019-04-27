International students visit Detroit, compete in world's biggest youth robotics event

Thousands of students from dozens of countries are in Detroit this week competing in the biggest youth robotics event in the world.

DETROIT - Thousands of students from dozens of countries are in Detroit this week competing in the biggest youth robotics event in the world.

RELATED: Students gather in Downtown Detroit for robotics competition

Still, organizers of the FIRST Championship hope it gets a lot bigger. President Don Bossi says FIRST has a presence in only 12% of U.S. schools.

He and others with the Manchester, New Hampshire-based nonprofit are trying to attract more students, including from under-represented communities.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.