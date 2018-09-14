Australians warned to cut up strawberries after people report finding needles inside

The term "organic" is regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as products "produced without antibiotics, hormones, pesticides, irradiation or bioengineering. So if something is labeled "organic," chances are it likely is.

QUEENSLAND - Health officials in Australia are warning citizens to cut up strawberries before eating them after people reported finding needles inside the berries.

Officials said it is still safe to buy strawberries but consumers should cut them up before eating them. That advice applies to all strawberries.

Certain brands have been removed from sale. That includes Berry Obsession and Berry Licious strawberries.

⚠️ UPDATED Health Alert for contaminated strawberries with needles.

Visit: https://t.co/fAEtlIkrOx pic.twitter.com/NVqUo5WKZJ — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) September 13, 2018

