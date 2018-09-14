International

Australians warned to cut up strawberries after people report finding needles inside

Strawberries contaminated with needles

By Kayla Clarke
QUEENSLAND - Health officials in Australia are warning citizens to cut up strawberries before eating them after people reported finding needles inside the berries.

Officials said it is still safe to buy strawberries but consumers should cut them up before eating them. That advice applies to all strawberries.

Certain brands have been removed from sale. That includes Berry Obsession and Berry Licious strawberries.

