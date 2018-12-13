British Prime Minister Theresa May confirms she will quit before next UK election

British Prime Minister Theresa May is seen as she meets hospital staff during a visit to Addenbrooke's Hospital on April 10, 2018 in Cambridge, England.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May will quit before the next UK election in 2022.

May caused an uproar in Parliament this week when she scrapped a planned vote on the deal at the last minute to avoid a heavy defeat. Two days later she won a leadership vote among 317 Conservative lawmakers by 200 votes to 117.

The victory gives May a reprieve -- the party can't challenge her again for a year. But the size of the rebellion underscores the unpopularity of her Brexit plan.

The EU is adamant there can be no substantive changes to the legally-binding withdrawal agreement but have suggested that there could be some "clarifications."

May's Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, told the BBC that there were signs of "positive" movement from the EU on the one issue that has proved the most intractable -- a legal guarantee designed to prevent the re-implementation of physical border controls between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, a member of the EU.

