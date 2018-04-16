Canadian parents arrested for zip-tying man who allegedly wanted sex with their 13-year-old daughter

Two parents in British Columbia, Canada were arrested Thursday after police say they used zip ties to restrain a man who allegedly came to their home expecting to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter.

Police responded to a disturbance at the Vancouver Island home around 12:30 p.m., CTV reports. Police said they found a 28-year old man restrained "as a result of vigilante actions."

The unidentified parents captured the moment in a Facebook Live video.

"He come to my house to meet my 13-year-old f***ing daughter to f***k her. He wanted to be her first," a woman can be heard saying. "We f***ing tackled him and zap strapped him and called the police."

A man is seen in the video lying face down with his hands and feet restrained behind his back.

When police arrived, they freed the man and took him to the hospital. Three people who allegedly bound the man were detained. Authorities said they are being investigated for assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.

"I'm arrested because we caught a predator the police refused to catch," the woman says at the end of the video.

ICYMI, a Vancouver Island couple is standing by its decision to restrain a man in their home they allege was preying on their underage daughter. https://t.co/nwVwaeqHqp — CTV News (@CTVNews) April 15, 2018

The mother told CTV she asked police to investigate the man six weeks ago after she discovered explicit messages on her daughter's Instagram account. She said police told her to block the man and forget it.

The stepfather said the man was a family acquaintance.

Police said they opened a child luring investigation against the man in March.

The mother, frustrated by police response, said she set up a meeting with the man and wanted police to be present, but authorities would not help. That's when the mother and stepfather restrained and interrogated the man themselves, they admitted.

Police said the parents' vigilante actions are illegal and compromised the original investigation.

The parents may be charged, but they remain convinced their actions were justified.

“If I get charged, I still feel it was the right thing,” the mother told CTV.

Watch CTV's report below:

