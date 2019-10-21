Election for Canadian prime minister: Will Trudeau survive the blackface scandal?

Canadians will head to the polls today to vote for the country's next prime minister.

The question on everyone's mind: Will Justin Trudeau survive the blackface scandal?

Trudeau faced criticism after photos surfaced of him in blackface and now he's locked in an intense battle with conservative leader, Andrew Sheer.

Trudeau's popularity dropped earlier this year following disclosure of an ethics scandal.

Despite backlash, Trudeau received an endorsement from former president Barack Obama.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.