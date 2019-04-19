Father fights off dingoes that dragged toddler from camper in the night, Australia officials say

FRASER ISLAND, Australia - An Australian man rescued his 14-month-old son Friday after a group of wild dingoes attacked their camper van in the night, according to local officials.

The boy and his family were camping on Fraser Island off the Queensland coast when at least one dog entered their vehicle about midnight and dragged the sleeping toddler "several meters away," the family told paramedics.

“The parents awoke with the toddler crying and heard the crying getting further away from the campervan,” paramedic Ben Du Toit told reporters.

The father reportedly went outside to investigate and spotted several dingoes in the vicinity, which he fought off to save his son.

Paramedics met the family at a nearby resort after they called for help, according to officials. The toddler was taken by helicopter to a hospital in stable condition, where he was treated for a fractured skull, two deep lacerations to the back of his neck and head, and several minor lacerations to the back of the scalp.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife officials said they are working to track down the animals involved in the attack.

"Obviously it occurred at night, it was dark," Principal Ranger Daniel Clifton told ABC News. "We can identify dingoes to some extent, but obviously, it takes a ranger being there or a really good description or a photo."

The attack is the latest in a string of dingo attacks on Fraser Island, officials said. In January, a six-year-old was reportedly bitten multiple times, and in February, a nine-year-old boy and his mother were attacked.