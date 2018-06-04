Guatemala volcano: 25 killed, 3,200 evacuations

EL RODEO, Guatemala - Guatemalan officials say more than 3,200 people have been evacuated due to a volcanic eruption that has killed at least 25 people.

The country's disaster agency said Monday that the death toll remains at 25, though there are apparently people still unaccounted for.

The Volcan del Fuego burst into eruption Sunday, hurling ash 14,700 feet (4,500 meters) above sea level and sending flows of pyroclastic materials down its flanks into nearby towns.

Guatemala's volcanology agency says the eruption had calmed by about 10 p.m. Sunday (4 a.m. Monday GMT).



