Japanese man dies on flight after ingesting 246 bags of cocaine, Mexican authorities say

HERMOSILLO, Mexico - A Japanese man on a flight from Mexico City died Friday morning after ingesting 246 bags of cocaine, according to Mexican authorities.

The passenger, identified as 42-year-old Udo N, reportedly began having seizures after takeoff, forcing the plane bound for Japan to make an emergency landing in the Mexican state of Sonora. The passenger was declared dead at the General Ignacio Pesqueira Garcia International Airport in Hermosillo, according to authorities.

Investigators said the man began his journey in Bogotá, Colombia.

An autopsy revealed that 246 bags of cocaine measuring 2.5 centimeters in length were in the man's stomach and intestines, according to a statement from Sonora's attorney general. Investigators determined that he died from a drug overdose.

The other 198 passengers on the flight were able to continue their journey after the emergency landing, authorities said.

⭕️ Autopsia revela que fueron 246 envoltorios de narcóticos en el cuerpo del pasajero de origen japonés, lo que le ocasionó la muere en el aeropuerto de #Hermosillo.



