LIVE STREAM: President Trump in Davos

LIVE: President Trump is holding bilateral meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AP: Trump says global cooperation can be part of 'America First'

By CATHERINE LUCEY

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business.

Trump is also ready to argue that global cooperation can be part of his "America First" agenda. It's a pitch he's preparing to make at the World Economic Forum when he arrives Thursday in Davos, Switzerland.

The annual gathering at Davos attracts free-trade-loving political and business elites, who might be surprised that the protectionist-leaning American president will be in their midst. Trump told reporters as he prepared for the trip that he's going to push for investment in the U.S., touting a booming economy.

In Davos ahead of Trump's arrival, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said America supports free trade and said Trump is looking out for U.S. interests and its workers.

