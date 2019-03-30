London flag-wearing protester arrested after night on station roof

UK police arrested a man who spent the night on the roof of London's St. Pancras station draped in the English flag, causing Eurostar and other train operators to suspend all services.

The incident occurred on the same day as pro-Brexit protests in London that lasted into Friday night.

"A 44 year old man has this morning been arrested for trespass and obstruction of the railway, having spent the night on the roof of St. Pancras Railway Station," said a Saturday morning statement from the British Transport Police (BTP).

Police were called just after 7 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) Friday after reports of a man in a "precarious position" at St. Pancras, according to the BTP.

A picture posted on social media showed a man wrapped in the St George's cross -- the national flag of England -- on a roof of the station, with police vehicles nearby.

Services were suspended early Saturday, said Eurostar in a tweet.

The company recommended that passengers not travel and offered free exchanges or cancellations.

Later in the morning services had resumed, but Eurostar warned of "further disruption."

Demonstrators blocked streets around the Houses of Parliament as lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal for a third time, on the day that the UK was originally meant to leave the European Union.

Metropolitan Police confirmed five arrests were made during the protests. The force tweeted that by 9 p.m. local time, two people had been arrested for assault, one for being drunk and disorderly, one for assaulting a police officer, and one who was wanted for an offense in another part of the country.

Marchers carried placards, bearing slogans including "No deal is better than a bad deal," "Every nation has the right to self-determination" and "Leave means Leave."

Others chanted "This country has turned into a dictatorship" and "we want our Brexit back."

Britain is gearing up for another key week in the ongoing Brexit saga as Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly prepares to bring her EU withdrawal bill back to Parliament for a fourth vote.

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.