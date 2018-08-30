Pakistan blocks Islamist march against Dutch cartoon contest

ISLAMABAD - Hard-line Islamists who started a march toward Pakistan's capital to protest a far-right Dutch lawmaker's plans to hold a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest were stopped by police on Thursday.

Some 10,000 supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik group, which helped Imran Khan to become prime minister following last month's elections, set out on the march Wednesday, calling on him to cut ties with the Netherlands.

The party's spokesman, Eijaz Ashrafi, says police halted the march in Jhelum, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the capital, Islamabad. He says the protesters refuse to disperse, and that police will have to "kill us" to stop the march.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims. Pakistan's government has vowed to protest the contest at the U.N.

The cartoon contest is being organized by Geert Wilders, a Dutch lawmaker with a history of inflammatory statements about Islam. The Dutch government has distanced itself from the contest but says it is committed to upholding the right to free speech.

