Philippines' Duterte signals closer ties with China

(CNN) - Leaders of China and the Philippines have preliminarily agreed to cooperate on oil and gas exploration, a move that is likely to anger many Filipinos wary of Chinese territorial expansionism in the region.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, met Tuesday in Manila at the beginning of a two-day state visit by the Chinese leader, where the two countries announced 29 agreements.

The deals include a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore for energy resources, alongside agreements on basic education, agricultural cooperatives and infrastructure projects, Philippines government spokesman JV Arcena told CNN.

According to a Chinese draft of the deal, the Chinese side would authorize its state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation to undertake joint exploration in "relevant sea areas" of the South China Sea with an as-yet unnamed Filipino entity, CNN Philippines reported. Filipino opposition senator Antonio Trillanes released the draft Tuesday to reporters.

The Philippines in the past has taken a strong line on China's behavior in the disputed sea, even taking China to an international tribunal. But under Duterte, the government has increasingly looked to build an economically beneficial relationship with Beijing.

Duterte told reporters in November that China was "already in possession" of the sea. "It's now in their hands. So why do we have to create frictions (and undertake) strong military activity that will prompt response from China?" he said.

Trillanes and another senator, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, filed a resolution ahead of Xi's arrival "demanding transparency" and urging to see the final draft agreement before it is signed, CNN Philippines reported.

Protesting muscular regional policies

Thousands of Filipinos took to the streets as Xi touched down in Manila, protesting in front of the Chinese embassy in the business district of Makati.

Demonstrators voiced opposition to the construction of Chinese maritime military bases in international waters in the South China Sea, as well as onerous loan deals to finance Chinese-led projects under Xi's ambitious, global "one belt, one road" infrastructure scheme, CNN Philippines reported.

US Vice President Mike Pence this month knocked China for loans to developing countries in the Pacific and beyond.

"The terms of those loans are often opaque at best," Pence said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, conference. "Projects they support are often unsustainable and of poor quality. Too often, they come with strings attached and lead to staggering debt. ... The United States deals openly, fairly. We do not offer a constricting belt or a one-way road."

Funding for 34 of 75 flagship infrastructure projects to be built in the Philippines will come from China, CNN Philippines reports.

Philippines' Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno had earlier insisted that the country wouldn't fall into a debt trap through Beijing-assisted loans.

The "Department of Finance and other agencies ... have reviewed the terms that would be the best for us. (We would not agree) if those are unreasonable terms and terms that are worse than other sources," he said.

Meantime online, many Filipinos changed their profile pictures to images of the cartoon bear Winnie the Pooh, a symbol censored on Chinese social media for its supposed likeness to the Chinese leader.

US flexes muscle in the South China Sea

The United States has steadily ratcheted up its military presence this year in the South China Sea, leading to heightened tensions with Beijing.

The Chinese government claims an enormous swathe of territory in the highly contested region, overlapping the stated positions of the Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia, among others.

To bolster its position, Beijing since 2015 has been constructing and militarizing artificial islands on reefs and shoals in the South China Sea.

But the United States, which relies on international freedom of navigation for its dominant naval forces, is increasingly challenging the Chinese claims in the region under US President Donald Trump.

US naval vessels regularly sail in close proximity to Chinese artificial islands, infuriating Beijing, as part of "freedom of navigation operations" to demonstrate their right to sail throughout the South China Sea.

Pence and Xi spar at major meeting

Xi's visit to the Philippines caps off an unexpectedly turbulent trip for the Chinese leader, after he joined in a war of words with Pence at the annual APEC summit in Papua New Guinea.

Divisions rapidly developed over language in the joint communique condemning "unfair trade practices," which Chinese officials felt was directed at Beijing.

The heated disagreement meant no statement was issued at the end of the meeting for the first time in its 25-year history.

Speaking Saturday at the summit, Xi said global differences around trade needed to be solved "through consultation," encouraging international cooperation.

"History has shown that confrontation, whether in the form of a cold war, a hot war or a trade war, will produce no winners," Xi said to applause.

But Pence made it clear the Trump administration expects China to change before it would relax strict tariffs, imposed over the course of the year on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

"China has taken advantage of the United States for many, many years, and those days are over," Pence said shortly after Xi spoke.

It was a disappointing end to the summit for Xi, who had expected to dominate due to Trump's absence and the large loans Beijing has dispensed across the Asia-Pacific region.

Copyright 2018 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.