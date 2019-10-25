The deadly protests in Chile, explained

Protests in Chile that began earlier this month over a subway fare hike have escalated into demonstrations against vast economic inequality in the country.

Violent clashes between police and protesters have resulted in at least 18 deaths, according to CNN.

Here are the key points:

The subway fare hike

Protests began after the Chilean government on Oct. 6 announced a subway fare hike of 4%. The average monthly salary in Chile is $807. With the fare hike, a rush-hour subway ride would cost about $1.20. Bus fares were also affected.

The fare hike was a tipping point after years of “rising cost of living, miserable pensions, relatively low wages, deficient health and education systems and costly and inefficient public utilities,” reports the New York Times.

Students in Chile’s capital, Santiago, began protesting the fare hike by flooding subway stations, jumping turnstiles, dodging fares and vandalizing stations.

The demonstrations quickly escalated with students setting up barricades and fires at the entrances to stations.

By Oct. 18, subway service in Santiago had been suspended.

On Saturday, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera suspended the fare hike.

Protests escalate

Despite the subway fare hike being suspended, demonstrations continued and grew increasingly violent over the past week. The violence has led to at least 18 deaths. Police have responded to demonstrators by firing tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. The United Nations human rights council plans to send officials to investigate allegations of rights abuses.

Several cities throughout the country were placed under a state of emergency.

The government deployed the military to put down the unrest—the first time since Pinochet’s 17-year military dictatorship ended in 1990.

In a national televised address Tuesday night, Piñera apologized for decades of accumulated problems and announced a new social and economic agenda. " It's true -- problems have not occurred in recent days. They have been accumulating for decades, " he said. The president promised measure including pension raises, affordable medical insurance, lower prices for medicine, and stabilized electricity prices.

In areas across the globe, demonstrators have taken to the streets in persistent movements to express a wide disapproval of leadership.

The demonstrations seemingly began with a single spark: Subway fare hikes in Chile A tax on WhatsApp calls in Lebanon A proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong

Experts say we are seeing a tipping point of ordinary people fed up with measures imposed from above by a ruling class.

Governments have made concessions in response to protests, but these concessions have not stopped demonstrations. The fare hikes in Chile were suspended. Lebanon dropped the WhatsApp tax within hours of protests starting. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew the extradition bill in September.

Demonstrators in Chile are continuing to call for wider economic reform. The country has one of the highest levels of income inequality in the world.

Lebanese protesters are taking aim at what they see as decades of crony capitalism that has led to a rapidly declining economy.

Hong Kongers continue to protest China’s perceived encroachment on the democratic freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kongers , but not by people on the Chinese mainland.

