Trump says British PM Theresa May an 'terrific woman'

LONDON - U.S. President Donald Trump says Theresa May is an "incredible woman" who is "doing a fantastic job" as the British prime minister.

Trump commented as he sought to soften the blow after he criticized aspects of her leadership in an interview published Thursday by a British tabloid.

Trump says he's gotten to know May much better over several days of meetings and socializing this week and says: "I think she's a terrific woman."

Trump spoke at a news conference with May following meetings at her official country estate outside of London.

Asked to rate U.S.-U.K. relations, Trump gave them the "highest level of special."

Trump also reiterated that he thinks Boris Johnson would be a great prime minister. Johnson recently resigned as British foreign minister to protest May's handling of Britain's exit from the EU.

