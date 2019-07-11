UK and Canada giving $4M to global media defense fund

The United Kingdom and Canada are joining forces and funds to a new global media defense fund, according to CNN.

The $4 million fund will be administered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

The funds will be used to support, train, and provide legal help for journalists around the world. The UK is giving $3.75 million over the next five years while Canada is giving just over $765,050.

There will also be funds to promote press freedom around the world and there will be a contact group of like minded countries that will lobby together when the media comes under attack.

