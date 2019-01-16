UK animal shelter rescues 11 young cats left to die in sealed boxes found in alley

LONDON - 11 cats were rescued by a London animal shelter after being found left to die in sealed in carboard boxes last week.

The Celia Hammond Animal Trust in East London said they receieved a call on the night of January 11 from a woman who spotted several carboard boxes in an alley on her way home from work. The woman said she heard meowing coming from inside the boxes that were sealed shut with layers of packaging tape and no air holes.

Workers at the shelter rushed to collect the boxes. They said they did not immediately open the boxes, as they did not know the temperaments of the animals and did not want to risk them running into the road. Instead, they cut small holes to let air in and drove back to the clinic.

Video was recorded as the cats were freed from the cardboard boxes.

Watch the video below:

"One really strange thing is that these cats are really friendly and have clearly once been loved, handled and cuddled - what on earth would drive an apparently loving owner to do something so terrible?" the shelter said in a Facebook post. "Perhaps it was a family member or neighbour who hated the cats enough to do this."

Veterinarians at the shelter speculated that the cats would not have survived for more than an hour or two inside the boxes, as there were no air holes.

According to the shelter, the animals were extremely underweight and covered in fleas. They underwent immediate treatment from vets, and will eventually be rehomed after being neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, the shelter said.

