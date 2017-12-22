VIDEO: Black lab rescued from frozen river in Northern England

A dog was rescued from an icy river in Northern England this week, and it was all captured on bodycam video.

The footage shows the black lab, 9-year-old Hardy, clinging to a sheet of ice with his front paws as RSPCA officer Jaqui Miller approaches to rescue him. Miller grabs Hardy by the back of the neck and the two are pulled toward the shore by a crew of firefighters.

Once Hardy is back on land, rescuers dry the happy pooch off with a towel.

Watch the video above.

Hardy became trapped on the ice while out for a walk. He was stuck for about an hour before rescuers arrived.

His owner says that after some time in front of the fire, he was right as rain.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.