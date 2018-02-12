VIDEO: Expressway becomes engulfed in flames after explosion in Northern China

Several drivers in Northern China are lucky to be alive after an expressway became engulfed in flames Sunday. The shocking scene was captured on dashcam video.

The footage shows what appears to be a tanker truck parked on the side of the expressway. A vehicle is seen pulling up behind the truck before suddenly becoming engulfed in a fiery burst. The massive wall of flames spreads across the expressway and burns trees on the side of the road as drivers attempt to get to safety.

Authorities said two people in the truck were rushed to the hospital.

Three vehicles near the truck were damaged, but the people in those vehicles were able to get away and were not injured.

Firefighters say natural gas on the truck was leaking and may have caused the fire.

The expressway was closed temporarily.

