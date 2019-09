A commercial truck ended up pinned between a house and a utility pole after the driver lost control.

It happened in Ontario, Canada along a stretch of road that is reportedly a 35 mph zone.

A man driving home from work caught the accident on dashcam. The homeowners were in the garage out back at the time of the crash.

Heavy trucks and a crane were called in to remove the flipped vehicle.

