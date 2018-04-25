VIDEO: Woman knocked out by dog that seemingly falls out of the sky in Southern China

A woman in Southern China was seriously injured earlier this month when she was hit by a dog that seemingly fell out of the sky. The incident was caught on camera.

Video shows two women walking outside a clinic, when one of them is suddenly hit by a large dog that fell from above without warning. The woman passes out immediately.

Witnesses said they heard a loud sound and saw the animal falling to the ground. They estimated the dog weighed at least 44 pounds.

The dog ran away from the scene after the fall, according to witnesses.

Bystanders immediately called an ambulance and the woman was sent to the hospital, according to officials.

The dog seemingly fell from the second floor of the building, which is used as a factory for electric units, according to investigators. They speculated that the dog jumped off the roof after being unable to find its way out.

Investigators spoke with workers at the factory who said they never kept a dog there.

The woman is still recovering in the hospital. Doctors said the second, third and fourth bones of her cervical vertebrae were fractured.

