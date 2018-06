The intersection of Dixie Highway and Andersonville Road is closed. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The intersection of Dixie Highway and Andersonville Road in Waterford Township is closed due to a crash, officials said.

A motorcycle was involved in a crash near the intersection, according to authorities.

The intersection is expected to be closed for a couple of hours, police said.

No further details about the crash were provided.

