Intersection of Webster and Cumberland closed as crews work to repair water main break in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. - The Department of Public Works is repairing a water main break at the intersection of Webster and Cumberland.

Service disruptions are expected on Cumberland from Edwards to Webster and Webster from Wakefield to Coolidge.

Service should be restored by 4 p.m. The intersection of Webster and Cumberland will be closed during the repair.

Residents may experience cloudy water during the repair and for several hours afterward.

This is not unusual and will clear up once water flows have moderated. Residents are encouraged to avoid washing clothes during this time as the discolored water may stain light colored fabrics.

Clothing washed in brown water should be washed again using a product specifically made to remove iron which is available at most stores. Bleach will not remove the iron spots.

If you have a water emergency after business hours call 248-658-3380.

