Intoxicated man found crawling on lawn in front of vacant Detroit dwelling shot in the groin

By Natasha Dado

According to police, the victim was found crawling on the lawn in front of a vacant dwelling, extremely intoxicated. 

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that left a 45-year-old man injured this weekend. 

The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Tireman Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. 

After being transported to a hospital, doctors determined he had been shot in the groin. The shooter is unknown. 

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

