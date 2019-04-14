Intoxicated man found crawling on lawn in front of vacant Detroit dwelling shot in the groin

According to police, the victim was found crawling on the lawn in front of a vacant dwelling, extremely intoxicated.

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a nonfatal shooting that left a 45-year-old man injured this weekend.

The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Tireman Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was found crawling on the lawn in front of a vacant dwelling, extremely intoxicated.

After being transported to a hospital, doctors determined he had been shot in the groin. The shooter is unknown.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.