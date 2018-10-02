Intruder cuts hole in roof of Detroit pharmacy, crashes through ceiling

DETROIT - There was a huge mess to clean up Tuesday at a pharmacy on Detroit's west side after a man broke in by cutting a hole in the roof and crashing through the ceiling, according to officials.

Police said the break-in happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Westside Pharmacy on McNichols Road, near the Lodge Freeway.

"We've been here 33 years," pharmacy owner Renardo Gray said. "This is our first major incident."

Gray said he opened Westside Pharmacy 33 years ago and has never had a mess like the one he found Tuesday morning. An intruder cut a hole in the roof, crashed through the ceiling and let rain pour inside.

"It's a shock," Gray said.

Surveillance video shows ceiling tiles flying as a man jumps down, runs around the pharmacy and climbs back out the hole, police said. He got away with a laptop and cough syrup, according to officials.

Another pharmacy a few blocks away on McNichols Road was broken into in the same way around the same time, police said. Authorities are investigating if the two break-ins are connected.

Gray said the break-in comes a week after his wife had surgery complications and died. He said he just wants to get back to helping his customers.

"We have to get through it," Gray said. "What else can we do?"

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

