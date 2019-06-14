Investigation determines slingshot, marbles used to break windows of businesses in Ypsilanti

Initially, there were reports that a BB gun was used to break the windows of businesses in Ypsilanti.

YPSILANTI, Mich. - City officials issued a statement Friday regarding an incident that happened Thursday involving vandalism.

Initially, there were reports that a BB gun was used to break the windows of businesses. An investigation later determined a slingshot and marbles were used.

Statement from City of Ypsilanti:

"Last night, between the hours of 5 pm and 7 pm, a driver, with a slingshot, shot a marble through the windows of several business. Nobody was hurt, thankfully, though customers and staff were inside the businesses at the time.

Police have a potential suspect, and are confident the suspect will be apprehended.

The safety of our community is of vital importance to the City of Ypsilanti. It is not acceptable for our staff, residents, and visitors to be attacked while enjoying the amenities of this beautiful city.

Senseless violence is a problem nationally, and locally. We must work together to stop this from happening in the future. Together, we will keep moving forward."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.