Investigation into homicide of 21-year-old Novi mother continues

NOVI, Mich. - Something just isn’t adding up in a Novi homicide case.

An autopsy showed the 21-year-old victim was killed by a gunshot wound. It all happened Sunday at the Oakland Glens Mobile Home Community.

It was complete chaos for the Novi neighborhood. One neighbor who wanted to be identified as "Lisa" said that while police are gone, there is very little known about what happened.

“We still don’t know anything besides the mother’s dead and the baby is in the hospital,” she said.

Police said the victim, a mother, was shot and killed inside her home. The news has neighbors shocked and confused.

“It is very scary. I lived here forever in this area and it is nothing like this. They seemed very nice. I never seen a lot of traffic here. Nothing. They were very quiet,” she added.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation. They are still looking for a suspect. The infant is currently in critical, but stable condition.



