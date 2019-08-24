News

Investigation launched after shooting at Monroe County apartment complex

Gunman, cars flee scene after gunfire

By Natasha Dado

Both the gunman and two cars fled the scene after the shooting. (WDIV)

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at Newport Woods Apartments.  

On Friday at 8:40 p.m., troopers from the Monroe Post went to the parking lot of Newport Woods Apartments in response to reports of gunfire.

Several people were talking outside a vehicle in the parking lot when two cars pulled up. The first car is described as a silver Ford Focus and the other was a black Ford Fusion.

A man exited one of the cars, and approached the group standing in the
parking lot and fired multiple rounds from a silver-colored handgun.

Both the gunman and the two cars fled the scene afterward. The gunman is described as a black man in his early 20s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gold T-shirt and had short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.