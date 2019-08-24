Investigation launched after shooting at Monroe County apartment complex

Both the gunman and two cars fled the scene after the shooting. (WDIV)

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at Newport Woods Apartments.

On Friday at 8:40 p.m., troopers from the Monroe Post went to the parking lot of Newport Woods Apartments in response to reports of gunfire.

Several people were talking outside a vehicle in the parking lot when two cars pulled up. The first car is described as a silver Ford Focus and the other was a black Ford Fusion.

A man exited one of the cars, and approached the group standing in the

parking lot and fired multiple rounds from a silver-colored handgun.

Both the gunman and the two cars fled the scene afterward. The gunman is described as a black man in his early 20s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a gold T-shirt and had short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

