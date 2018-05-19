Investigation opened into DTE power outages in May, Detroit line death

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has opened an investigation into DTE Electric's recent power outages -- and the circumstances around the death of a Detroit woman who came in contact with a downed electric line.

A wind storm on May 4 caused more than 300,000 power outages across Southeast Michigan. On May 7, a woman was found dead in a Detroit alley after coming into contact with a downed power line.

The Commission stated in its order (Case No. U-20169) that it is concerned parts of DTE Electric’s distribution system during large storms is unable to provide safe and reliable service, as is required by law.

The Commission wants to know how the storm impacted DTE’s electrical distribution system, what DTE did to prepare for and respond to the storm, whether changes should be made to reduce the potential for death, injury, and widespread power outages, and whether system maintenance – or lack thereof – contributes to safety hazards and problems.

“The Commission is concerned about repeated power interruptions experienced by DTE Electric,” said Sally Talberg, chairman of the MPSC. “We’re confident this investigation will not only help to identify the causes of the outages but also offer solutions that will limit the frequency and avoid future tragic incidents like the one in Detroit earlier this month.”

Depending on findings of the investigation, DTE Electric could face regulatory action, possibly including a fine and penalties if it’s found that the company did not comply with electric service safety regulations under the Technical Standards for Electric Service, Electrical Supply and Communication Lines and Associated Equipment rules, and Service Quality and Reliability Standards for Electric Distribution Systems.

The MPSC ordered DTE Electric to file its safety and incident report no later than June 29.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.