Investigation underway after DDOT bus catches fire on I-94 near Warren Avenue on Detroit's east side

DDOT bus destroyed by fire on I-94 and Warren Avenue. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Officials are investigating after a Detroit Department of Transportation bus caught fire on I-94 near Warren Avenue on Detroit's west side.

There were no passengers on the bus because it wasn't in service at the time of the fire, according to DDOT.

The bus driver was not injured, officials said.

Aerial video showed the charred remains of the bus after firefighters had extinguished the flames on the side of the freeway.

It happened on I-94 near Warren Avenue.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

