iPhone users will be able to turn off slowdown feature in coming update

After global backlash, Apple says it will soon allow iPhone users to turn off a feature that causes their phone to operate more slowly.

In an ABC interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook apologized for the slowdown tactic and said things would be fixed.

"Maybe we weren’t clear," he said. "We deeply apologize for anyone who thinks we have some other kind of motivation."

Cook told ABC that Apple will release software to allow people to see how healthy their batteries are, and to turn off the function that causes the slowdown.

A year ago, some iPhone users reported their devices were shutting down unexpectedly even when they showed some battery power left. It wasn't caused by defective batteries, according to Apple, but normal issues with aging lithium ion batteries.

To address the issue, Apple included an update in iOS that would slow down a phone during peak processing events to prevent the battery from shutting off. It affected the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE. Apple later rolled out the same update for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices. It did not tell customers how the update worked at the time.

Apple says users began reporting slower performance in the fall, when iOS 11 was released. The company said it first assumed it was caused by a "normal, temporary" lag caused by a new operating system update, and small bugs in the iOS.

Global backlash spreads over Apple slowing down iPhones (Jan. 12, CNN)

Consumer groups and government authorities across three continents have filed complaints, opened investigations or sued Apple over the iPhone slowdown.

Apple claimed good intentions: It said that a recent software update helped prevent iPhones from suddenly shutting down. The company insists that it has "never -- and would never -- do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product."

Apple has since apologized and made battery replacement cheaper. In response to the outcry, it says that it will also roll out a new update that will "give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone's battery."

That wasn't enough to satisfy some consumers and government officials, though.

Here's what's going on in several major countries around the world. Apple declined to comment to CNNMoney about any of these cases.

Apple apologizes for slowing iPhone, drops battery prices



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.