Irish beer, whiskey and more highlight Greektown Detroit Irish Festival

DETROIT - Today is St. Patrick's Day, and what better way to celebrate than in the heart of Detroit with beer and food to last you the entire day.

The Detroit Irish Festival takes place at 700 Randolph Street at the city block of Brush and Lafayette at Greektown Festival Grounds beginning at 9 a.m.

The event features green beer, whiskey, food, outdoor party areas, heated tents with local Detroit musicians and entertainers. There are also beer tents, a full bar, games and more.

General admission is $10 and VIP admission is $20.

This event is for people 21 years and older. For ticket information, visit www.detroitirishfest.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.