Irish consular staff met with Michigan man held in Russia on accusations of espionage

MOSCOW - The brother of a Michigan man being held in Russia on accusations of espionage has provided an update on the situation.

Paul Whelan, from Novi, was arrested Dec. 28 in Russia after Russian authorities accused him of carrying out what they said was a spy mission. Whelan's family insists he's not a spy and have said that he was in the country for a wedding.

On Wednesday, Whelan's brother, David Whelan, said Paul met with Irish consular staff. The consular staff passed along information to Paul's family and let them know that Paul was OK.

David said the Irish consular staff said the prison conditions were OK and that Paul had his glasses and was working on learning some Russian words. David said the family was relieved to know Paul was OK.

The Irish consular staff was able to give Paul toiletries, such as a razor, soap, toothpaste and a toothbrush. Those items were sent over by the U.K. Embassy for Paul.

A visit with the U.S. Embassy staff is scheduled for Thursday.

"We're thankful for the efforts made on Paul's behalf and will be in close contact with the Irish, U.S., and other consular staff as they are able to secure visits to see Paul," David said.

Whelan is a U.S. citizen and a former Marine who was born in Canada. At the time time of his arrest, Whelan had four passports - United States, Canada, Great Britain and Ireland.

His family said Whelan had those passports because of his complicated lineage. He's getting support from all four governments.

Whelan is an American citizen, but he's also the son of British citizens. He was born in Canada and moved to the U.S., where he served in the military. He rose in the ranks of the Marines to staff sergeant and served during the Iraq War.