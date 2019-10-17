IRS issues warning about scam callers who try to get sensitive information

Copyright 2019 CNN

DETROIT - If you get a call from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service demanding sensitive information or threatening to call the police on you, it's a scam.

The IRS said it does not call people demanding immediate payment, ask for credit card information over the phone or require payment with a wire transfer.

It also said it will not threaten to call the police or immigration offices on people who haven't paid their taxes.

For more information on knowing if you're really dealing with the IRS or someone is trying to scam you, click here.

