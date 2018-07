Is Facebook down for you? You're probably not alone.

Users are reporting Facebook outages around the world on Tuesday morning, according to Down Detector.

Most reported problems:

Total blackout (46%)

Log in (40%)

pictures (13%)

Many are reporting complete outages. We have tried accessing Facebook and have seen error messages or extremely slow load times.

