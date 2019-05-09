Items illegally dumped in Detroit lead back to home in Redford

DETROIT - Old promotional displays, a fax machine and a bunch of other items were illegally dumped in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood, and many were labeled with a nearby address in Redford.

"Wait a minute, what do we have here?" Detroit's camera crusader, Jonathan Pommerville, asked upon approaching the dump.

Pommerville dug deep into the new illegal dump on Detroit's west side.

"This is a display case -- still wrapped, but dumped here?" Pommerville wondered.

All the items dumped at the location were for local promotions.

"This person has her photos back here -- paid good money, too," Pommerville said. "I don't know why they'd have patches."

Many of the items are labelled with a woman's name and her promotions company: Marketing Promotions on Riverview in Redford.

The address of the company comes back to a woman's house, but the person inside wouldn't come to the door.

"She doesn't want to face the music," Pommerville said.

There's no proof that the woman dumped the items herself, but Pommerville said she's responsible for her stuff anyway.

"I expect it to be cleaned up," Pommerville said. "It's easily recycled."

The Judicial Commission in Lansing is voting next week on higher fines and sending fined money back to neighborhoods to help pay for cleanup.

