It's not all bad news. Here are good stories from the past week.

The news can be pretty grim. Here are some uplifting stories from the past week to reaffirm your faith in humanity.

A growing program assigns teams of mentors to Detroit public schools to support teachers and work one-on-one with students to help them overcome obstacles. One City Year Detroit core member said it's all about helping student discover the 'ah-ha' moments that build confidence and success. Learn more about the program. Know an 18-to-25-year-old looking for a job? City Year Detroit is taking applications and hopes to expand.

Ruby Dismondy opened an Etsy shop to sell crafts, donating every dollar sold to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. That alone is impressive, but it's even moreso learning Ruby is just a fourth-grader. The young entrepreneur, with help from Mom and Dad, opened Ruby's Crafts for Kids, Learn more about the business and some advice from her parents on helping children practice generosity.

Shu Harris, known as Mama Shu, continues to rebuild her neighborhood along Avalon Street in Highland Park. Her latest effort? A 'Homework House' for kids to study. It's Harris's latest effort to improve her community. In recent years she's cleaned up her street, started programs to help families and bought 31 homes that were abandoned and trashed.

More good news headlines:

Detroit restaurant named among best new spots in America

Historic veterans' monument to be restored, moved to Detroit's riverfront

Meet Detroit's self-proclaimed 'premier garbage artist'

Michigan couple loses wedding ring, metal detector finds it inside puppy's stomach

Mae's diner serves up home cooking like you've never had

Detroit makes Fodor's 2019 'Go' list of top travel destinations

Michigan DNR using dogs to solve 'messy' geese problem on Belle Isle

Here's why wild turkeys are making a comeback in the D

See? It's not all doom and gloom! Send us your positive stories and news tips to: clickondetroit@wdiv.com, and if you're feeling saucy, post a comment that makes us all laugh. (No politics, please. That's funny, but not ha-ha funny.)

