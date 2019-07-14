Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez provides input on Detroit Tigers current status

DETROIT - Bernie Smilovitz caught up with former Tiger and hall of famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez.

Pudge spoke on manager Rob Gardenhire and mentions the importance of continuing to develop the young talent the Tigers are receiving.

Pudge also mentions how the squad can’t look ahead to competing in the world series, instead to work one game at a time.

The hall of famer relates the current squad to the team back in 2003/2004, the struggle the team back in the day faced by losing a total of 113 games.

Although the team isn’t currently a playoff team, Pudge sees potential as he says:

“The Tigers have a very young, talented team that -- in about two years -- could possibly be in the play-off race.”

You can watch the interview above.



