Jackson financial planner charged with stealing more than $700,000 from clients

JACKSON, Mich. - A financial adviser from Jackson is facing charges that he stole more than $700,000 from his clients to pay for personal debts.

Robert Morley Jr., 69, is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and 29 felony counts of embezzlement over $1,000.

Morley left the state after an arrest warrant was filed. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and Transportation Security Administration assisted special agents of the attorney general’s office in locating him. He was arrested Friday at Detroit Metro Airport.

“Stealing from someone who has entrusted you with their life savings for any reason is beyond the pale,” Attorney General Bill Schuette said. “I want to thank my Corporate Oversight Team and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services for diligently working to protect Michigan citizens from these kinds of criminals.”

Morley's bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. He is due back in court March 30.

Below is case background from the attorney general's office:

Morley worked as a financial adviser in Jackson. He is alleged to have stolen more than $700,000 from now deceased clients. The trustees of the estate have attempted to secure the allegedly stolen funds but have been unsuccessful. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs took action against his license and ultimately revoked his license.

An attorney general investigation into the matter along with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services began shortly after.

