Jackson police seeking public's help identifying armed carjacking culprit

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred Oct. 18, 2018. (WDIV)

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred Thursday.

According to authorities, at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to Summit Township on a report of an armed carjacking in the 2500 block of Helena Avenue. A man produced a handgun and forced the victim out of 2006, blue Hyundai Elantra before taking the vehicle and driving off.

The man was described as black and in his late 20s, with short facial hair and mustache. He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Police said he is armed and should be considered dangerous.

The vehicle has Ohio plates.

Anyone with information is ask to contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 517-768-7932.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.