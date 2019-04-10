Jealous teenager crashes speeding car into Eastepointe home, officials say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - According to authorities, a family experienced a rude awakening when a jealous teenager car's chase ended Wednesday morning with his car in their home.

ORIGINAL STORY: 'Case of jealousy' leads Eastpointe teen to ram man's car, crash into house during chase, police say

Debris from the car covered the 15000 block of Stephens Road in Eastepointe.

A neighbor's security camera captured a glimpse of his car speeding down the road before it crashed into the house. The occupants were unharmed.

Police said the driver is an 18-year-old. His mother told Local 4 he was upset with his girlfriend after seeing her with another boy and in a jealous rage, he rammed the other man's car. When the victim took off, the 18-year-old chased him.

Police said he lost control and struck the house.

Neighbors are shocked at the destruction that occurred in their neighborhood.

"No one should get that angry," said Kelly Johnson. "Ever."

The 18-year-old is facing a number of charges, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.