HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A man was released from the hospital Sunday after a 5,000-pound tree fell on his vehicle as he was driving it.

The Harper Woods Fire Department said the man was driving down Elkhart Street, near the intersection with Lansdowne Avenue, when the tree snapped and landed on the vehicle's hood and roof.

He was briefly trapped but neighbors helped him get free.

