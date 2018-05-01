Jessica Heeringa case: Man facing trial in 2013 disappearance of a Michigan clerk

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Jury selection is expected to take about two days for the trial of a western Michigan man on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2013 disappearance of a western Michigan gas station clerk.

The trial for Jeffrey Willis is scheduled to last two weeks following Tuesday and Wednesday's jury selection in Muskegon County Circuit Court. Twenty-five-year-old Jessica Heeringa disappeared April 26, 2013, from Norton Shores. Her body has never been found.

Following this trial, Willis is expected to stand trial in the 2016 kidnapping of a teenager who escaped his van and went to police, leading to his arrest.

Willis was convicted last year in the 2014 fatal shooting of jogger Rebekah Bletsch. He's serving a life sentence in her death. Willis denied wrongdoing during the trial.

Heeringa case background

The Norton Shores Police Department first named Willis a person of interest in May of 2016 when he was charged with trying to kidnap a 16-year-old girl near Muskegon. She told investigators that she jumped out of the man's van to escape.

Then, also in May, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office charged Willis with murder in the 2014 shooting death of 36-year-old Rebekah Bletsch.

Heeringa, a gas station clerk, went missing April 26, 2013 right before she was set to close the Exxon Mobile station on Sternberg Road in Norton Shores.

Police had said the 25-year-old may have known her abductor because there was no sign of a struggle. However, tests done on blood droplets found at the gas station came back positive for Heeringa’s blood.

A man called 911 when he arrived at the Exxon Mobile station and found it unattended.

“It’s very suspicious that there’s nobody here,” he said. “I hollered, ‘Hey!’ you know, walked around the building. It’s just, I don’t know, I mean they’re supposed to be open… the cashier is supposed to be there, but I don’t see anybody.”

Surveillance images and video showed what might be a suspect’s vehicle in the case -- a silver minivan.

Police also released a sketch in April 2013 of a man who was considered a person of interest in Heeringa’s case.

