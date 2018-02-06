Joe Knollenberg, former Michigan GOP congressman, dies at 84

DETROIT - Former U.S. Rep. Joe Knollenberg, a Republican who served suburban Detroit's Oakland County for 16 years, has died. He was 84.

Michigan State Sen. Marty Knollenberg says his father died Tuesday of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He died at a memory care facility in Troy, where he lived for 2 ½ years.

Knollenberg was born in 1933 in Mattoon, Illinois, where he grew up on a farm. After getting a bachelor's degree and serving in the Army, he started working in insurance and transferred to Michigan.

Knollenberg was elected to Congress in 1992 - his first elected office. He had been chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party, a district chairman and president of a local GOP club. Democrat Gary Peters, now a U.S. senator, beat Knollenberg in November 2008.

Here's a statement from U.S. Rep. Dave Trott:

"It was with great sadness that I learned today of the passing of former Congressman Joe Knollenberg. As a Representative of both the 9th and 11th Congressional districts, Joe worked tirelessly during his sixteen years in Congress to represent the values of Southeastern Michigan. Our state and nation are better off because of his service. We go forward honoring Joe's legacy and offer our prayers and sympathies to his family during this difficult time."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.