Joe Louis Arena demolition will be underway this spring

DETROIT - Plans are moving forward for the demolition of the former home of the Detroit Red Wings in Downtown Detroit.

Demolition of Joe Louis Arena is expected to begin in the next four to six weeks and finish by the end of the year or early 2020.

Crews will start by disassembling the arena's interior and then proceed to the exterior by June or July. There will be no implosion that people might be able to gather to see.

The Red Wings moved to the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in 2017.

