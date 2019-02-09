Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell earned loyalty from those who knew him

DEARBORN, Mich. - The death of former Michigan Rep. John Dingell has brought accolades from presidents, members of Congress and a long list of political figures.

Some have called him the last gentleman in politics. He elicited something very rare in those who were around him, a fierce loyalty.

Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92. He spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015.

Watch Mara MacDonald's video above.

Dingell was respected and also feared.

His staffers said he was also gentle, courtly and kind. His orders, when it came to helping the people in his district, were very clear.

Those who worked for Dingell said he was never just a boss. They worked hard so they wouldn't disappoint him.

RELATED:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.