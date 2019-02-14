John Dingell funeral mass held in Washington

A funeral mass was held Thursday for Rep. John Dingell in Washington, DC.

This was the second mass to be held this week for the late Michigan congressman. The first was held Tuesday in his hometown of Dearborn, Mich.

Thursday's mass began at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington. It is open to the public.

Pallbearers at Thursday's service included former members of Congress and colleagues of Dingell.

Dingell, who died at 92 last week, will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery on Friday morning.

Full Coverage: Remembering John Dingell

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.