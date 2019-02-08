Remembering the love story of Debbie and John Dingell

DETROIT - In the age of social media, it can be easy to feel the depths of heartbreak in a few meaningful words.

On Friday morning, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell posted a message after her husband, John Dingell, died Thursday night at the age of 92.

"To all our friends. My heart is broken. My true love is gone. The tears are flowing pretty freely as I miss the man that made me whole. One can know it is coming, but nothing prepares you for the hole in your heart. He was my one and only true love. Know he loved everyone of you And was proud to call you friend. D2," Debbie Dingell wrote in a statement Friday morning.

John Dingell was 55 and Debbie Dingell was 27 when they met. Those who knew them personally saw up close that the age difference didn't matter -- only the partnership did.

He would call his wife "the lovely Deborah." She saw him as a lover, a friend and a partner.

While John Dingell lived a full life, his mind never gave up even when his body did. Many people close to him said it was his love for his wife that kept him going for so long.

You can watch Paula Tutman's full story in the video posted above.

