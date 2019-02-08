Report: Last words from former Michigan Rep. John Dingell

DEARBORN, Mich. - On Friday, The Washington Post shared an article written by former Democratic U.S. Rep. John Dingell, who died Thursday, titled "My last words for America."

Dingell spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015.

The Washington Post reported that Dingell dictated reflections to his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, at their home in Dearborn on the day he died.

"One of the advantages to knowing that your demise is imminent, and that reports of it will not be greatly exaggerated, is that you have a few moments to compose some parting thoughts," he said.

"In our modern political age, the presidential bully pulpit seems dedicated to sowing division and denigrating, often in the most irrelevant and infantile personal terms, the political opposition," he said.

