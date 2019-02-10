Speakers, pallbearers revealed for John D. Dingell's funeral services

DETROIT - Former Michigan Rep. John Dingell died Thursday at the age of 92, his family confirmed.

He spent 59 years representing Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2015. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Dingell was in hospice care.

Funeral arrangements have been set. A visitation will be open to the public Monday at 11 a.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Church of the Divine Child at 1055 North Silvery Lane in Dearborn. It will also be open to the public.

His funeral service in Dearborn will include former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. John Lewis and Rep. Fred Upton as speakers. The pallbearers will include Dingell's former staff.

Dingell, who served in the Army during World War II, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia after a second funeral service Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.

Former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Steny Hoyer and former Speaker of the House John Boehner will speak at his service in Washington.

The pallbearers will include former members of Congress and colleagues of Dingell.

